Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Short Interest Down 84.9% in November

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decline of 84.9% from the November 15th total of 133,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Global X Internet of Things ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,374. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.78. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $39.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Internet of Things ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the second quarter worth about $208,000.

