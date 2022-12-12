Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, December 20th

Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split on Tuesday, December 20th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, December 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, December 20th.

Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF stock opened at $8.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71. Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $12.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF by 93.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $642,000.

