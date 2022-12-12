GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

GGNDF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an equal weight rating for the company.

GN Store Nord A/S Trading Down 8.8 %

GGNDF opened at $23.20 on Monday. GN Store Nord A/S has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.01.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

