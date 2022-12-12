Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Gray Television Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:GTN.A opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.17%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

