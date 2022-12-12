Great American Bancorp, Inc. (GTPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Great American Bancorp Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of GTPS opened at $31.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.18. Great American Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.21 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

Great American Bancorp Company Profile

Great American Bancorp, Inc operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Savings Bank of Champaign-Urbana that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Champaign County, Illinois. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

