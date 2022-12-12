Great American Bancorp, Inc. (GTPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Great American Bancorp Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of GTPS opened at $31.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.18. Great American Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.21 and a 12 month high of $35.00.
Great American Bancorp Company Profile
