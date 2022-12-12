Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,911 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.92% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 528,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,925,000 after acquiring an additional 65,259 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 305,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,770,000 after buying an additional 158,920 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after buying an additional 82,371 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 159,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after buying an additional 23,772 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

EWX traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $50.40. The company had a trading volume of 604 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,740. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.25 and a 1 year high of $59.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.79.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

