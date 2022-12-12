Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Has $21.51 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 330,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,717 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 7.6% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $21,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2,437.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $69.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,499. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $81.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.48.

