Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,921,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 51,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 31,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY remained flat at $128.11 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,616. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $133.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.79.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

