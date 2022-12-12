Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Short Interest Update

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the November 15th total of 80,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Greenbriar Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GEBRF remained flat at $0.99 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,467. Greenbriar Capital has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02.

Get Greenbriar Capital alerts:

About Greenbriar Capital

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, operation, and sale of commercial, residential, industrial, and renewable energy related real estate and energy projects primarily in Canada and the United States. It is focused developing a 100 megawatts solar project in Puerto Rico; and acquisition and development of wind projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbriar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbriar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.