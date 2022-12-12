Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Short Interest Update

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the November 15th total of 80,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Greenbriar Capital Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GEBRF remained flat at $0.99 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,467. Greenbriar Capital has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02.
About Greenbriar Capital
