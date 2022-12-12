Grin (GRIN) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $678,392.90

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $4.77 million and $678,392.90 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Grin has traded 17% higher against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0486 or 0.00000283 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,155.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.97 or 0.00448662 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00021700 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.77 or 0.00873007 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00106704 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.52 or 0.00615071 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00270550 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.