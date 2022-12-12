Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Short Interest Update

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the November 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Trading Down 13.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GBLBY traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.19. The company had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,357. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.58.

About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA invests in a portfolio of industrial and services companies operating in various sectors. The company operates through five segments: Holding, Imerys, Sapiens/Webhelp, Canyon/GfG Capital, and Sienna Investment Managers. It operates in Belgium, other European countries, North America, and internationally.

