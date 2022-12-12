Guild of Guardians (GOG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $20.58 Million

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0710 or 0.00000414 BTC on exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a market capitalization of $20.58 million and approximately $350,121.48 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians’ launch date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

