H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO) Senior Officer Marc Blanchet Buys 6,500 Shares

H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO – Get Rating) Senior Officer Marc Blanchet purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.25 per share, with a total value of C$14,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 441,228 shares in the company, valued at C$992,763.

Shares of HEO traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$2.38. 23,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,576. The company has a market cap of C$214.22 million and a PE ratio of 68.00. H2O Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of C$2.05 and a 52 week high of C$2.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HEO shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on H2O Innovation from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

