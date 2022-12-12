Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Short Interest Update

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$22.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMDPF traded down 0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 14.79. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226. Hammond Power Solutions has a twelve month low of 9.12 and a twelve month high of 16.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 14.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 13.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0738 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells custom electrical engineered magnetics, standard electrical dry-types, cast resins, liquid filled transformers, and wound magnetic products for electrical and electronic industries. The company offers autotransformers, buck-boost transformers, control transformers, distribution transformers, drive isolation transformers, encapsulated transformers, furnace transformers, multi-pulse transformers, pad mounted transformers, regulating transformers, and medium voltage distribution transformers, as well as reactors, active harmonic filters, dV/dT filters, and unitized substations.

