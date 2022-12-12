Hardide (LON:HDD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.00

Hardide plc (LON:HDD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 14.40 ($0.18), with a volume of 230000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.75 ($0.17).

Hardide Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 19.34. The firm has a market cap of £8.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

About Hardide

Hardide plc manufactures and sells advanced tungsten carbide/tungsten metal matrix composite coatings in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. Its products are used in various industries, including energy, aerospace, flow control, power generation, and precision engineering.

