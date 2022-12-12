HC Wainwright Trims Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Target Price to $5.00

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GOSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gossamer Bio from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Gossamer Bio Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GOSS opened at $2.17 on Thursday. Gossamer Bio has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $15.19. The stock has a market cap of $205.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Insider Activity at Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $58,853.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,292 shares in the company, valued at $993,264.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $58,853.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,292 shares in the company, valued at $993,264.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $57,416.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,279.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at $33,232,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the third quarter worth about $560,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1,272.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 230,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 213,753 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 321.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 160,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.