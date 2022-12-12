Head-To-Head Comparison: Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) vs. Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR)

Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Rating) and Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chorus and Nuvera Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chorus $658.50 million 3.44 $32.67 million N/A N/A Nuvera Communications $65.84 million 1.33 $12.25 million N/A N/A

Chorus has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvera Communications.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chorus 0 0 0 0 N/A Nuvera Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Chorus and Nuvera Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Dividends

Chorus pays an annual dividend of $0.99 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Nuvera Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%.

Profitability

This table compares Chorus and Nuvera Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chorus N/A N/A N/A Nuvera Communications 12.61% 8.31% 4.54%

Volatility & Risk

Chorus has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvera Communications has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chorus beats Nuvera Communications on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chorus

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; and high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company builds and maintains a network of fibre and copper cables, local telephone exchanges, and cabinets. It also provides colocation services. Chorus Limited was founded in 2008 and is based in Wellington, New Zealand.

About Nuvera Communications

Nuvera Communications, Inc. operates as a diversified communications company in the United States. The company offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; and voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its network. It also provides video services, including commercial TV programming, cable television services, and video-on-demand services; high-speed Internet to business and residential customers; e-mail and managed services comprising web hosting and design, online file back up, and online file storage; directory assistance, operator service, and long-distance private lines; directory publishing, bill processing, and other customer services; and fiber-delivered communications and managed information technology solutions, as well as sells and services customer premise equipment. In addition, it is involved in the retail sale and service of cellular phones and accessories; and the operation of various IPTV and CATV systemsAs of December 31, 2021, the company served 32,520 broadband connections and 17,216 access lines in the Minnesota communities of Bellechester, Courtland, Elko, Evan, Goodhue, Hanska, Hutchinson, Klossner, Litchfield, Mazeppa, New Market, New Ulm, Prior Lake, Redwood Falls, Sanborn, Savage, Searles, Sleepy Eye, Springfield, and White Rock, as well as the adjacent rural areas of Blue Earth, Brown, Goodhue, McLeod, Meeker, Nicollet, Redwood, Rice, Scott and Wabasha counties in south-central Minnesota. It also serves the community of Aurelia, Iowa as well as the adjacent rural areas surrounding Aurelia. The company was formerly known as New Ulm Telecom, Inc. and changed its name to Nuvera Communications, Inc. in June 2018. Nuvera Communications, Inc. was incorporated in 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, Minnesota.

