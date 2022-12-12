Heart Test Laboratories, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HSCS) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on December 12th

Heart Test Laboratories’ (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, December 12th. Heart Test Laboratories had issued 1,500,000 shares in its public offering on June 15th. The total size of the offering was $6,375,000 based on an initial share price of $4.25. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Heart Test Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Heart Test Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ HSCS opened at $1.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74. Heart Test Laboratories has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories ( NASDAQ:HSCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSCS. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Heart Test Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heart Test Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Heart Test Laboratories during the second quarter worth $28,000. 0.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heart Test Laboratories Company Profile

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information.

