Hedron Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $73.57 Million (HDRN)

Hedron (HDRN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Hedron token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedron has a market capitalization of $73.57 million and approximately $545,101.87 worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hedron has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hedron Profile

Hedron was first traded on February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. Hedron’s official website is hedron.pro. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedron Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedron using one of the exchanges listed above.

