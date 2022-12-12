HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €49.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($51.58) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €67.00 ($70.53) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.70 ($59.68) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($37.89) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a €64.00 ($67.37) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($52.63) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, November 7th.

HeidelbergCement Price Performance

Shares of HEI stock opened at €52.10 ($54.84) on Thursday. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €38.73 ($40.77) and a 52-week high of €68.08 ($71.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €47.40 and a 200 day moving average price of €47.85.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

