Helium Price Hits $2.04 on Major Exchanges (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. One Helium coin can now be purchased for $2.04 or 0.00011988 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Helium has a market capitalization of $274.65 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Helium has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002043 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009369 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $891.63 or 0.05254007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.35 or 0.00508813 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Helium Coin Profile
Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,842,513 coins. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com.
Helium Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.