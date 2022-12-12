Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Trading Up 7.3%

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) was up 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.98 and last traded at $47.91. Approximately 14,890 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,227,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 955.59 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $631.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.29 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.34%. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

