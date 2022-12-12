Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $269.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $244.00.

HSY has been the subject of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $232.31.

Hershey Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $236.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.71. Hershey has a one year low of $183.99 and a one year high of $242.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hershey will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,839,332.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $339,927.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,884.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,574 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,698 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,528,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,060,000 after acquiring an additional 245,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,800,000 after buying an additional 473,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,199,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,354,000 after buying an additional 18,326 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,931,000 after buying an additional 611,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Hershey by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,580,000 after acquiring an additional 644,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

