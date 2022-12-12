Hive 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $334,453.53 (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Hive has a total market capitalization of $160.10 million and approximately $334,453.53 worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001984 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hive has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hive Profile

HIVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 474,005,055 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hive

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

