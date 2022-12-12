Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.84.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on HMPT shares. UBS Group set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Home Point Capital to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Home Point Capital from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Home Point Capital from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Home Point Capital Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ HMPT opened at $1.33 on Monday. Home Point Capital has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.81.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Point Capital
About Home Point Capital
Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Home Point Capital (HMPT)
- Dave & Buster’s Proves Experiential Dining Demand is Strong
- Does Lululemon’s 12% Drop Signal Bad News For Clothing Retailers?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.