Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.84.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HMPT shares. UBS Group set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Home Point Capital to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Home Point Capital from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Home Point Capital from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

NASDAQ HMPT opened at $1.33 on Monday. Home Point Capital has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the second quarter worth $58,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Home Point Capital by 28.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

