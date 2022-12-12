Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Acquired by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HMC stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.83. 14,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,350. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average is $24.45. The company has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $30.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HMC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Honda Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

