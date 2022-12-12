Horizons Wealth Management Buys Shares of 541 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 73,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 22.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 116,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Several analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.09.

Shares of WEC opened at $95.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.89. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.