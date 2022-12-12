Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) CEO Sells $1,490,947.78 in Stock

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE HRL traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.74. 37,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,881. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.41. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $44.21 and a one year high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.16.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 8.03%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.83%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRL. Argus cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hormel Foods

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 413.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 5,067.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,778,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,430 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 120.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

