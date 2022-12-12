Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Price Target Cut to GBX 580

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 660 ($8.05) to GBX 580 ($7.07) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an overweight rating for the company.

Howden Joinery Group Stock Up 9.2 %

OTCMKTS HWDJF opened at $7.63 on Thursday. Howden Joinery Group has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.14.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

