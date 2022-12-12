Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.76

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.76 and last traded at C$1.66, with a volume of 61055 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.89.

Imperial Metals Stock Down 7.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The stock has a market cap of C$271.02 million and a PE ratio of -8.59.

About Imperial Metals

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine that includes seven mining leases and 50 mineral claims covering an area of 23,369 hectares located in south-central British Columbia; and the Huckleberry copper mine, which comprises two mining leases and 49 mineral claims covering an area of 25,767 hectares situated in west-central British Columbia.

Further Reading

