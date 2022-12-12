Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 35,467 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 583,698 shares.The stock last traded at $48.07 and had previously closed at $50.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank downgraded Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.10.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 11.14%. Equities analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3226 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 69.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,805,937 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,216,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607,896 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,897,198 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $465,573,000 after buying an additional 2,346,871 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,069,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,591,000 after buying an additional 109,916 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,534,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,458,000 after buying an additional 188,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,025,000 after buying an additional 87,121 shares during the last quarter. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

