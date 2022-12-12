Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IBCP. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Independent Bank to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Stock Up 1.3 %

Independent Bank stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,837. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $506.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank

About Independent Bank

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank during the second quarter worth $121,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.