Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IBCP. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Independent Bank to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.
Independent Bank Stock Up 1.3 %
Independent Bank stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,837. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $506.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank
About Independent Bank
Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.
