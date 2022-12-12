Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Update

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 92.8% from the November 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 548,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.63. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $46.61.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on IFNNY shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Societe Generale upped their price target on Infineon Technologies from €38.00 ($40.00) to €41.00 ($43.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Infineon Technologies from €44.00 ($46.32) to €45.00 ($47.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Infineon Technologies from €42.50 ($44.74) to €47.40 ($49.89) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.99.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.