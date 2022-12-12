Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Short Interest Update

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IVFH remained flat at $0.25 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,288. Innovative Food has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23.

See Also

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty food and food related products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States. The company distributes approximately 7,000 perishable and specialty food and food related products, including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, and estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegars, as well as curated food gift baskets, gift boxes, and a full range of food subscription based offerings.

