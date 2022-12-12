Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Short Interest Update

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Innovative Food Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IVFH remained flat at $0.25 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,288. Innovative Food has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23.
About Innovative Food
