Insider Buying: Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) Insider Buys 120,000 Shares of Stock

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) insider Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. acquired 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$948,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 37,576,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$296,850,439.50.

Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. acquired 280,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,156,000.00.

Aura Minerals Price Performance

ORA stock traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$7.75. The stock had a trading volume of 133,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,624. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.52. The company has a market cap of C$558.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15. Aura Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$6.49 and a 52-week high of C$13.51.

Aura Minerals Increases Dividend

Aura Minerals Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Aura Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. Aura Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 102.08%.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine located in Mexico.

