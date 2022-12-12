Insider Buying: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CFO Acquires 4,025 Shares of Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) CFO Michael Quartieri bought 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.07 per share, for a total transaction of $141,156.75. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Quartieri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 11th, Michael Quartieri bought 5,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $158,650.00.

PLAY traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.99. 36,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,988. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $52.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $481.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.78 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 33,316 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $393,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $41,318,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLAY. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

