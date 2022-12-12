Insider Buying: PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) CEO Purchases 200,000 Shares of Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,404,986 shares in the company, valued at $5,837,384.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN PED remained flat at $1.09 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,417. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $93.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PED. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 16,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 26,851 shares during the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.