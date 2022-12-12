Insider Selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 970,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,088,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Pascal Deschatelets also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, November 8th, Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $557,640.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $690,000.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,690. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.33 and its 200 day moving average is $54.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.32 and a twelve month high of $70.00.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 194.70% and a negative net margin of 560.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLS. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $65,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APLS shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.15.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.