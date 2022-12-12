Insider Selling: Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Insider Sells 143,569 Shares of Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) insider Scott Stanley Erickson sold 143,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $2,598,598.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,326.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Scott Stanley Erickson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Scott Stanley Erickson sold 29,511 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $537,395.31.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Clearwater Analytics stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.33. 362,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,560. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -900.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a current ratio of 10.50. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $23.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average is $15.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CWAN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 89,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,616,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,509,000 after purchasing an additional 204,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

