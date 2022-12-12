Insider Selling: Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Director Sells 1,630 Shares of Stock

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) Director James R. Lientz, Jr. sold 1,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $20,961.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IVR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,870. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average is $14.10. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.56.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.14%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently -16.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Mortgage Capital

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IVR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,516,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,042 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,943,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,774 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,927,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,186,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 298,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

