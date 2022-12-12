Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 2,750.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Insight Select Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
Insight Select Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.63. The company had a trading volume of 442 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,866. Insight Select Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $22.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.78.
Insight Select Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.2402 dividend. This is an increase from Insight Select Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%.
Institutional Trading of Insight Select Income Fund
About Insight Select Income Fund
Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.
