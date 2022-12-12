Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 2,750.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Insight Select Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Insight Select Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.63. The company had a trading volume of 442 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,866. Insight Select Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $22.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.78.

Get Insight Select Income Fund alerts:

Insight Select Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.2402 dividend. This is an increase from Insight Select Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%.

Institutional Trading of Insight Select Income Fund

About Insight Select Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 58,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.