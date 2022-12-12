Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Short Interest Update

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Integrated BioPharma Stock Up 7.7 %

OTCMKTS:INBP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 million, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50. Integrated BioPharma has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.09.

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Integrated BioPharma had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter.

Integrated BioPharma Company Profile

Integrated BioPharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States and Luxembourg. It operates through Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses segments. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized healthcare providers.

