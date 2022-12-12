Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by Goepper Burkhardt LLC

Goepper Burkhardt LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,525 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Goepper Burkhardt LLC owned about 0.30% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $307,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 41,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 17,491 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,111. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $21.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.21.

