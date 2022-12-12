Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 252,900 shares, a growth of 295.8% from the November 15th total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.17. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,837. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.10. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $25.67.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st.

