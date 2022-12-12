Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 353.1% from the November 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

PTF traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $121.45. 4,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,510. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a one year low of $98.88 and a one year high of $172.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 11,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 442.8% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

