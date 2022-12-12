Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Up 125.9% in November

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, an increase of 125.9% from the November 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 304,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 18,594 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth about $880,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth about $2,579,000. 20.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Trust Price Performance

NYSE:VKQ traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.61. The stock had a trading volume of 165,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,461. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85.

Invesco Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco Municipal Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.0404 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

