Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Short Interest Update

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 86.2% from the November 15th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Invesque from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Invesque alerts:

Invesque Price Performance

MHIVF opened at $0.95 on Monday. Invesque has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15.

Invesque Company Profile

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate investment company. Its portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 88 properties, including 60 assisted living and memory care facilities, 12 skilled nursing facilities, 10 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.