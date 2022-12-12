Investors Purchase High Volume of Innoviz Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 11,338 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 94% compared to the average volume of 5,832 call options.

Institutional Trading of Innoviz Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVZ. FIFTHDELTA Ltd raised its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 7,221,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,230 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $11,776,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,806,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,759,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,905,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,137,000 after buying an additional 1,603,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Innoviz Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of INVZ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.77. The stock had a trading volume of 35,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,292. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72. Innoviz Technologies has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

INVZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

