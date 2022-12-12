IOTA Market Cap Achieves $558.74 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $558.74 million and approximately $9.48 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001182 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005865 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000647 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002681 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00013049 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000146 BTC.
About IOTA
IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.
IOTA Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.
