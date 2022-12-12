iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Shares Bought by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of W Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. W Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.97% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LDEM. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 136,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 76,892 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 75.0% during the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 25,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:LDEM traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,817. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $38.70 and a twelve month high of $60.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.12.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.